Korda among those moving into Delray tennis quarterfinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Korda is back in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, after the tournament’s No. 5 seed fought past Andreas Seppi on Wednesday night. Korda, a Delray finalist last year, needed nearly two hours to beat Seppi 7-5, 6-3 and earn his quarterfinal spot. He’ll next face top-seeded Cameron Norrie, who beat Oscar Otte on Wednesday night. Korda downed Norrie in last year’s Delray semifinals. Fourth-seeded Tommy Paul and unseeded Stefan Kozlov will meet in another quarterfinal, after they combined to lose a total of six games in easy wins Wednesday.