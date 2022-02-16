Gonzaga beats Pepperdine 86-66 in first game back at No. 1

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an 86-66 win at Pepperdine. Gonzaga never trailed and has won 15 consecutive games since its last lost against Alabama in December. The Bulldogs have also won 32 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country. Houston Mallette scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Waves, who trimmed a 21-point deficit to eight in the second half.