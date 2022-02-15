HBCUs to glitter on NBA’s All-Star stage with game, events

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA’s All-Stars are sharing their stage this weekend in Cleveland. Expanding on its commitment to support historically Black colleges and universities, the league is hosting the inaugural HBCU Classic, a matchup between Morgan State and Howard. The game will bring added exposure and financial funding for the schools, two of 107 in the nationwide HBCU network. HBCUs have struggled to land top-flight players in the past, but Morgan State coach Kevin Broadus believes the HBCU’s tie-in with All-Star weekend can only help prime the pipeline and attract recruits.