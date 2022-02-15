Defending champion McDowell tops 1st Daytona 500 practice

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell opened the first Daytona 500 practice session with a top speed of 192.736 mph. McDowell helped Ford sweep the top five spots in a draft-heavy session at Daytona International Speedway. McDowell was last season’s surprise Daytona 500 champion. There was a second session scheduled for Tuesday night, the nearly two hours of track time giving drivers a chance to shake down the Next Gen car debuting this season. NASCAR got another look at the Next Gen, a new car years in development that could level the playing field to some degree. The stakes are raised Wednesday night for qualifying.