Su joins Gu with Olympic big air gold for host China

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang to match Eileen Gu with a stunning show in front of fans at the repurposed steel mill and winning the country’s first top prize in Olympic snowboarding. The 17-year-old child actor-turned-rider followed up his unexpected silver in slopestyle by joining Gu in cementing his celebrity status with a big air gold. Gu won the freestyle skiing best-trick contest last week on her final jump and the celebration briefly broke Chinese social media website Weibo. Dutch rider Mons Roisland got the silver medal in big air snowboarding and Max Parrot of Canada took home the bronze.