BU gets late goal to beat Northeastern 1-0 for Beanpot title

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Peterson scored with 2:48 remaining and Boston University edged three-time defending champion Northeastern 1-0 in the 69th annual Beanpot championship. Vinny Duplessis made 19 saves as the Terriers won their 31st Beanpot, by far the most among the four participating schools. But it was their first since 2015 — the longest drought for any of the programs. Held annually on the first two Mondays in February, the tournament matches the Boston area’s four Division I hockey powers at TD Garden, home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins. The 17th-ranked Terriers outshot the No. 13 Huskies 29-19 and controlled play for most of the third period, but could not beat Northeastern freshman goalie T.J. Semptimphelter until Peterson converted on a 2-on-1 rush.