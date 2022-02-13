Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics is also the youngest. Seventeen-year-old Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky is tied with Sweden winger Lucas Wallmark for the tournament lead with four goals in four games. Only three players have more points than Slafkovsky. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound forward is projected to be a top-10 pick in the NHL draft this summer. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay says Slafkovsky reminds him of late Hall of Famer Clark Gillies. U.S. forward Sean Farrell, who plays at Harvard, leads the Olympics with six points.