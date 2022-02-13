Marino drops out of Olympic big air contest, Anderson falls

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino of the United States has dropped out of the Olympic snowboard big air contest after a fall in practice. The 24-year-old Marino was set to jump 23rd in the 30-snowboarder field during qualifying. It was a surprise when she didn’t appear. Team USA snowboarding says in a statement that Marino fell during practice a few days ago and is “prioritizing her health.” American teammate Jamie Anderson fell during her first two runs and won’t qualify for the big air finals. Anderson won silver in big air and gold in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, defending her slopestyle title from Sochi in 2014.