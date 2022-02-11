Ruud reaches semifinals of Argentina Open; rain stops play

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday with a 6-3, 6-4 win against home crowd favorite Federico Coria. He will face sixth-seeded Federico Delbonis, another Argentinian, for a place in the final. Delbonis beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the fourth seed, 6-4, 6-4. Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy topped Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 7-6 (4). His rival for a place in Sunday’s final is still unknown because of rain in Buenos Aires. Second-seeded and defending champion Diego Schwartzman and his Argentinian compatriot Francisco Cerundolo had one set each and were 1-1 in the third set when play was suspended. The match will continue Saturday morning.