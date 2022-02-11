Longtime US teammates win mixed snowboardcross at Olympics

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the Olympics as she teamed with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross. The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event. That came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games. The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli took silver while the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished with the bronze.