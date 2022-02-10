Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 1:49 PM

Syracuse C Jesse Edwards breaks left wrist, out for season

KYMA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has a fractured left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, the university announced. Edwards, who has had a breakout junior season for the Orange, apparently suffered the injury in Tuesday night’s win at Boston College but wasn’t aware of the seriousness. But late in the game, the 6-foot-11 Edwards attempted to block a shot by Jaeden Zackery and they collided, with Edwards tumbling facedown on the baseline. Edwards, a native of the Netherlands, was averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds. His 67 blocks rank second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 12th nationally.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content