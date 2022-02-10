Devils score 5 goals in 3rd period to beat Blues 7-4

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal blitz in the third period and Jon Gillies made 27 saves as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues. New Jersey, playing its third game in four nights, won back-to-back road games for the first time this season after beating Montreal on Tuesday. St. Louis, playing its first game in 12 days, had won 12 of the previous 13 meetings between the teams. Brayden Schenn had two goals for the Blues. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk also scored. Hischier scored twice, including an empty-net goal with nine seconds left. Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Boqvist, P.K. Subban and Michael McLeod also scored for the Devils.