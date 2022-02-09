Zouma fined by West Ham, loses sponsor over animal abuse

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has fined defender Kurt Zouma two weeks’ wages and the player has relinquished custody of his two cats as part of an animal-abuse investigation. The 27-year-old France international has apologized for kicking and slapping a cat in abuse caught on video. He has also lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has taken custody of Zouma’s two cats while it investigates. The Premier League club says “Kurt and the club are co-operating fully.” West Ham says it fined Zouma “the maximum amount possible” — which is two weeks’ wages and that he accepted the fine and requested it be donated to animal welfare charities.