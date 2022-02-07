Louisville enlists search firm to help find next men’s coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has chosen consulting firm DHR Global and former NBA executive Glenn Sugiyama to assist its search for a permanent head men’s basketball coach to replace Chris Mack. Mack and the school agreed to part ways after three-plus seasons on Jan. 26; interim coach Mike Pegues is serving his second stint this season guiding the Cardinals. Sugiyama, DHR’s global sports practice managing partner, was a former member of the Chicago Bulls board of directors. The ex-college basketball assistant has more than 17 years’ experience in leading sports executive searches.