USA Luge’s men’s program looks to the future after Beijing

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — USA Luge’s Chris Mazdzer had X-rays on his aching right foot a few days ago and the results were as expected. It’s still broken. With that, it became official. The U.S. men’s luge team was never fully healthy at any point this season. There were no medals for Americans in any major international men’s luge event in this Olympic year and now all three sliders who represented the U.S. at the Beijing Games are contemplating their futures. Mazdzer is strongly leaning toward retirement after four Olympic appearances. Tucker West needs time to figure out if he wants to keep going. Jonny Gustafson hasn’t definitively said that he’ll do another four years leading into the 2026 Olympics.