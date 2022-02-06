Parrot’s cancer comeback leads to Olympic snowboard gold

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle just over three years removed from being diagnosed with cancer. Parrot was technically superior on his second of three runs and scored a 90.96 to hold off the field. He tossed his snowboard in delight after the final score was revealed. Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada used a strong final run to bump himself into bronze. It was his third straight one in the event. His strong run also knocked defending champion Red Gerard of the United States off the podium.