Wallberg upsets ‘The King’ to claim Olympic moguls crown

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Walter Wallberg of Sweden upset “The King” to take home the gold medal in men’s moguls at the Beijing Olympics. Wallberg looked almost in shock when his score of 83.23 flashed on the board. It edged defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on a bitterly cold night. Wallberg picked up points for his speed over the smooth and technical skiing style of Kingsbury. Kingsbury’s nickname is the “King of Moguls.” There’s now a new king of the hill. Ikuma Horishima of Japan took the bronze.