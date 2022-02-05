Simms, Parcells put Giants on Super Bowl map in Pasadena

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

John Elway received all the attention leading up to the game. Phil Simms ended up with all the glory. And Bill Parcells got drenched with the first Super Bowl-winning Gatorade shower. Those were some of the lasting memories from the New York Giants’ 39-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, 1987 as The Associated Press looks back at Super Bowls played in Southern California. The game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the Giants’ first Super Bowl win and their first NFL title since 1956. Simms established himself as a star by outplaying one of the game’s most heralded quarterbacks.