From 3-0 down, Cameroon wins 3rd-place match on penalties

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon produced an epic fightback from 3-0 down to finish at 3-3 before winning the third-place match against Burkina Faso in a 5-3 penalty shootout at the African Cup of Nations. It won’t erase the host team’s disappointment of missing out on the final but it meant Cameroon at least ended its tournament with a win. That outcome seemed far-fetched when Burkina Faso went 3-0 up in the 49th minute with a header by Djibril Ouattara. Tournament leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar came on as a second-half substitute to turn things around for Cameroon. Stéphane Bahoken pulled the first goal back and Aboubakar scored in the 85th and 87th minutes to send it to a shootout.