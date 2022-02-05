ESPN, ABC ramp up hockey coverage with NHL All-Star Game

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ESPN’s return to broadcasting NHL games has generated plenty of fanfare, but not a lot of games on either ESPN or ABC. That begins to change this weekend. Saturday’s All-Star Game from Las Vegas will be on ABC, and marks the beginning of ESPN ramping up its coverage for the second half of the season. ESPN will have 11 games starting later this month, while ABC’s regular-season package of Saturday games begins on Feb. 26. Most of ESPN’s games so far have been streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu.