China wins 1st gold of home Olympics in short track relay
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
BEIJING (AP) — China won its first gold of the Beijing Games in short track speedskating’s mixed team relay in the event’s Olympic debut. Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds to claim gold. Hungary earned bronze. Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the historic victory. The small number of Chinese fans at Capital Indoor Arena cheered and waved tiny flags. The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact. China was the gold-medal favorite coming in.