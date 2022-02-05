Chicago Blackhawks interview Scott Mellanby for GM job

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed former NHL forward Scott Mellanby for their general manager job. The 55-year-old Mellanby had 364 goals and 476 assists in 1,431 regular-season games over 21 years in the NHL. He was the assistant general manager for the Montreal Canadiens from 2014 until he resigned in November. Chicago also has interviewed interim GM Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky, the assistant GM for the Carolina Hurricanes.