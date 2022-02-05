Chelsea goes to Club World Cup without COVID-infected Tuchel

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for the coronavirus, preventing him from attending Saturday’s FA Cup match against Plymouth and putting doubts on whether he can go to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup. Tuchel will not be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night. Based on Chelsea’s announcement, Thursday would appear to be the earliest he can leave isolation under English guidelines. Chelsea plays its Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. The final would be on Saturday.