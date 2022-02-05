Skip to Content
Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over No. 20 Iowa State

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory. Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the second half was the first of six over nine minutes to help Texas stretch a two-point halftime lead into double digits. Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State but made just one basket in the second half. 

