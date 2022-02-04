Russians win in women’s hockey after quarantine at Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women’s hockey team has gone from quarantine to an Olympic win in two days. The Russian team was in isolation in the Olympic Village from Monday to Wednesday and couldn’t train after one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks so far at the Beijing Games. The Russians still beat Switzerland 5-2. Six of the team’s original 23-player roster from last month are now unavailable after virus positives. China picked up its first Olympic victory since 2010 after beating first-time competitor Denmark 3-1.