No. 9 Duke’s trip to rival UNC headlines ACC’s schedule

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to rival North Carolina headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the week. Saturday marks the final trip to Chapel Hill for retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. It also marks the first rivalry game for UNC’s Hubert Davis as head coach. The week ahead includes Virginia’s trip to Duke in search of quality wins for its NCAA Tournament chances, while Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley will try to end a rough shooting stretch. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State’s loss to No. 20 Notre Dame has opened things up in the regular-season race.