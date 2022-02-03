Miles leads No. 20 Notre Dame women past Virginia Tech 68-55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 24 points and No. 20 Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech for its fifth straight win. Miles scored eight of Notre Dame’s 16 second-quarter points for a 34-24 lead at the break. Virginia Tech pulled to 50-43 with 7:34 remaining in the game but didn’t get closer. Maya Dodson scored six points for Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), ending a career-high stretch of nine straight games scoring in double figures. Kayana Traylor scored 16 points for Virginia Tech (15-6, 7-3).