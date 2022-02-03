Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night. The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later. The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.