New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan is the first female coach in the 135-year history of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team hired the 26-year-old Callahan as a player development coach in January after she impressed them during a visit to the team’s minor-league headquarters in Bradenton, Florida. Callahan played softball and baseball growing up in Southern California, and began working in the minor leagues for various organizations following her college softball career. Callahan spent the last two seasons as a minor-league video and technology intern with the Cincinnati Reds.