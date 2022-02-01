More winter, Honduras next for US in World Cup qualifier

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. team has embraced the cold during this special winter session of World Cup qualifying play. The Americans will face a stiff test on Wednesday night when they host Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota. The forecast is for a high of 8 degrees, a kickoff temperature around 5 and a wind chill factor well below zero. It will set a U.S. record for coldest home game. Honduras was the first team eliminated from the eight-team group. The U.S. won the road match against Honduras 4-1 in September.