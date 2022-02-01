Hedman scores in overtime, Lightning beat Sharks 3-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2. Hedman’s goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment. Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Sharks got goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Logan Couture. James Reimer stopped 29 shots.