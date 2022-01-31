Warriors’ Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors guard Gary Payton II faced daunting challenges reading as a boy because of dyslexia that was diagnosed in second grade. He’s now an NBA star with Golden State and he’s finding ways to support Bay Area youth with similar learning disabilities to give them tools and courage to push forward when everything feels hard. Jayden Jones remembers everything Payton told him. The 12-year-old sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult.