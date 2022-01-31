No venue change for trial of ex-NFL star’s killer

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has decided not to move the retrial of the man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in 2016. Prosecutors had sought to move the trial out of New Orleans. They cited publicity before and during Hayes’ previous trial in Smith’s death. Court records show Judge Camille Buras denied the motion on Monday. Hayes remains free on bond. His earlier manslaughter conviction in Smith’s death was overturned because the trial jury verdict was not unanimous. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted at his earlier trial that he shot Smith in self-defense.