CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas State got past Coastal Carolina 73-66. Omier hit 10 of 13 shots from the floor for the Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Ebrima Dibba had 16 points and eight rebounds to pace the Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5).