Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 2:15 PM

No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50

KYMA

By ANDREW LOGUE
Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State. Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers.The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage. Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.Missouri missed ten of its first 11 shots in the second half.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content