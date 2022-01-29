Nembhard leads No. 2 Gonzaga over Portland 104-72

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points and dished out four assists and No. 2 Gonzaga made 18 3-pointers to beat Portland 104-72 on Saturday for its 10th straight victory. Drew Timme had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Anton Watson also scored 16 for Gonzaga (17-2, 6-0 West Coast), which won its 64th consecutive home game, longest streak in the nation. Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Zags and Julian Strawther scored 14. Mike Meadows scored 19 points and Tyler Robertson 17 for rejuvenated Portland (11-10, 2-4), which is enjoying its best season in years under new coach Shantay Legans. The Pilots were hurt by poor shooting.