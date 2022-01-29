Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 12:34 PM

McGusty helps carry ACC-leader Miami to 73-62 win

KYMA

ATLANTA (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and ACC-leader Miami held off a late Georgia Tech run for a 73-62 win. McGusty was only 5-of-16 shooting but came on late in the first half to spark the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Charlie Moore scored 12 points and had four steals before fouling out with under four minutes left. He became the 12th active Division-I player with 1,500 points and 500 assists. Khalid Moore scored 19 points Georgia Tech, Jordan Usher added 15 points with 10 rebounds and Michael Devoe scored 12 points.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content