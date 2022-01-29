Edwards scores 17 points as No. 7 Houston tops UCF, 63-49

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 15 rebounds as No. 7 Houston beat UCF 63-49 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory. Houston (18-2, 7-0) rallied from an early nine-point deficit and maintained control over the final 30 minutes. UCF (12-7, 4-5) lost its second straight game and for a third time in the past five games. Darin Green Jr. scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Knights.