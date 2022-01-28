Vanderbilt coach Lea promotes Lynch to offensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has promoted Joey Lynch to offensive coordinator and hired Alex Bailey as wide receivers coach. Lea announced the changes Friday. Lynch spent last season as quarterbacks coach in Lea’s first year as head coach. Lynch helped the offense deal with an injury to starter Ken Seals. He was offensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2020 and spent 11 seasons at his alma mater Ball State. He first coached wide receivers, then tight ends before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014.