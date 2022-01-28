Matt Turner headed for transfer to Arsenal from New England

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Turner will be transferring from Major League Soccer’s New England to Arsenal, according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 27-year-old got the shutout for the United States in Thursday night’s 1-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier. He likely will stay with New England for the first part of the 2022 MLS season, then move during the summer transfer window ahead of the Gunners’ 2022-23 season. Turner played college soccer at Fairfield from 2012-15 and was overlooked in the 2016 MLS draft. He signed with the Revolution in March 2016 and made his MLS debut in 2018. He played his first game for the U.S. in January 2021.