Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 6:05 PM

Man cleared in Alabama shooting of NFL player’s brother

KYMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been acquitted of fatally shooting the brother of an NFL football player in 2019. Al.com reports after two days of deliberation, a Jefferson County jury on Friday decided Darrius Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison, who plays for the Buffalo Bills.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content