Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — NHL forward Evander Kane is urging Edmonton fans to give him a chance. He has joined the Oilers after being let go by the San Jose Sharks. He has generated a number of headlines off the ice, including a 21-game suspension for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Kane says fans should take time to get to know him. Kane is a two-time 30-goal scorer and has surpassed 20 in a season five other times. He had 49 points in 56 games last year with San Jose.