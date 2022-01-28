Already-thin Florida loses big man Jitoboh for season

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Already-thin Florida will be without center Jason Jitoboh for the remainder of the season following eye surgery. Jitoboh, a 285-pound junior who lost more than 50 pounds in the offseason, took a finger to his left eye late in the first half Wednesday night at Tennessee. Coach Mike White declined to get into specifics about the injury but called it “significant.” Jitoboh stepped into a starting role last week to replace injured big man Colin Castleton (shoulder).