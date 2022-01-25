Stocks open lower as a bout of market volatility continues

(AP) - Stocks are opening sharply lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after a wild roller-coaster ride that erased an intraday plunge.

Big technology stocks like Apple were leading the losses.

The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.

The Fed releases its latest policy update on Wednesday.

Investors are also skittish about the possibility of conflict in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%.