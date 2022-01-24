With or without Brady, Bucs roster will have different look

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady intends to take time to ponder his future but one thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know is next season’s roster figures to be significantly different _ with or without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Unlike last spring when the Bucs defied the odds by retaining every starter from a star-laden lineup that won the franchise’s second NFL championship, general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians are not in a position to do that again. While Brady takes time to decide if he’s going to retire or return for a 23rd season, the Bucs have other planning to do. Nearly half the roster is eligible for free agency, including Chris Godwin, Rob Gornkowski, Leonard Fournette and Jason Pierre-Paul.