Madison is magic in 2022: Keys is into Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys continued her resurgent 2022 season by advancing to the Australian Open semifinals. And resurgent might be a major understatement. Keys’ 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal win over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova was her 10th match win in a row and 11th of the new year. That includes five wins so far at Melbourne Park, five in winning the Adelaide International 10 days ago and one at a Melbourne tournament the week before. Her total number of wins in 2021: that same number 11.