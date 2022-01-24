Fox lifts Rangers over Kings 3-2 in shootout

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots as the Kings lost for the fourth time in five games. Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for New York in the tiebreaker, and Anze Kopitar and rookie Quinton Byfield converted for Los Angeles.