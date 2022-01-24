Canucks hire first woman assistant GM in ex-agent Castonguay

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history. Canucks president of hockey operations and interim GM Jim Rutherford said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement. She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.