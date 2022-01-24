At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official in Cameroon says at least six people have died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa’s top soccer tournament. The governor of the central region of Cameroon says there could be more casualties. The crush happened Monday as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in the African Cup of Nations tournament. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital say they received at least 40 injured people.