Vescovi leads No. 24 Tennessee over No. 13 LSU 64-50

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points and No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 13 LSU 64-50, avenging a 12-point loss two weeks ago. Tennessee opened with a 14-0 run spanning more than six minutes. After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt. Vescovi hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and finished 5 of 11. The guard also had six rebounds. Uros Plavsic was physical inside with 12 points and six rebounds. LSU lost its third straight game. Tari Eason had 16 points, Brandon Murrray scored 15 and Eric Gaines had 10.